Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 79,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $4,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BECN. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

In other news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $228,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,192,114. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 3,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total transaction of $180,222.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,460.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,387 shares of company stock valued at $648,222 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BECN. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Truist upped their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.15.

BECN stock opened at $57.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $24.56 and a one year high of $60.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.69 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.36.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 16.33%. As a group, analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BECN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN).

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.