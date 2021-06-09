Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stock Position Raised by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 79.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,553 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $26,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 384.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,291 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,845,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 298.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,033 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after buying an additional 12,008 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 120,806 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,228,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $812,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $239.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $246.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $69.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $219.50 and a one year high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.98%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 32.55%.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BDX. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.67.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

