Bellevue Group AG Acquires 101,836 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,209,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,836 shares during the period. Fate Therapeutics accounts for approximately 1.9% of Bellevue Group AG’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Bellevue Group AG owned about 2.35% of Fate Therapeutics worth $182,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 0.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 7,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FATE stock traded up $3.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,448. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.30 and a 1-year high of $121.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.11.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 461.69% and a negative return on equity of 26.48%. The business had revenue of $11.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 3,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total value of $272,807.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,597,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total transaction of $2,557,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,124,115.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,275 shares of company stock worth $7,653,058. 21.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FATE. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $88.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $58.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $84.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

