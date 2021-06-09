Bellevue Group AG Buys 2,886 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 216,193 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in DexCom were worth $77,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 82 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in DexCom by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $392.27. 9,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,200. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $305.63 and a 12-month high of $456.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.46 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $372.83.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.67 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 25.36%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet lowered DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.35.

In other DexCom news, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $896,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.86, for a total value of $664,390.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,029 shares of company stock valued at $11,560,064 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

