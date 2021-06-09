Bellevue Group AG Buys 59,229 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 484,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,229 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG owned approximately 1.39% of ShockWave Medical worth $63,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 96.1% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 340,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,354,000 after acquiring an additional 166,863 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 7,444 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,257,000 after acquiring an additional 10,214 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 133.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 25,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the first quarter valued at about $7,237,000. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SWAV has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ShockWave Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.67.

In related news, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 77,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.67, for a total value of $13,202,519.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,979.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.70, for a total transaction of $458,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,314,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,491 shares of company stock worth $26,613,364. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SWAV traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,329. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.49. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.77 and a 1-year high of $182.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.68 and a beta of 1.29.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.26). ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 83.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.92%. The company had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

