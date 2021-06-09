Bellevue Group AG Has $125.57 Million Stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Bellevue Group AG decreased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,011,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,033,034 shares during the quarter. Halozyme Therapeutics accounts for approximately 1.3% of Bellevue Group AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $125,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $3,854,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,619,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,733,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 11.3% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 336,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,039,000 after buying an additional 34,251 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $39.77. 17,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,828. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92 and a beta of 1.48. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $56.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.40. The company has a quick ratio of 8.22, a current ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $89.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.88 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 174.48% and a net margin of 49.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 251.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $1,983,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,286,765.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 28,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $1,221,003.84. Insiders have sold a total of 183,689 shares of company stock worth $7,707,504 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

