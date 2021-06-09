Bellevue Group AG Has $48.67 Million Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 22.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 179,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,380 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $48,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,559,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Penumbra by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,379,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,397,000 after buying an additional 299,404 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Penumbra by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,558,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,806,000 after buying an additional 192,981 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Penumbra by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,283,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,259,000 after buying an additional 126,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Penumbra by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,336,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,846,000 after buying an additional 108,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Penumbra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.71.

Shares of NYSE:PEN traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $284.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,316. The company has a fifty day moving average of $270.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,783.76, a PEG ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 3.48. Penumbra, Inc. has a one year low of $163.48 and a one year high of $320.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.67 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 2.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Penumbra Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

