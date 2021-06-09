Benchmark Boosts Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target to $112.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target boosted by Benchmark from $95.00 to $112.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on STX. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.25.

NASDAQ STX opened at $100.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.75. Seagate Technology has a 12-month low of $43.53 and a 12-month high of $106.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The company has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.14.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 88.26%. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $7,191,467.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $9,213,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 209,279 shares of company stock valued at $19,293,170. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 132.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

