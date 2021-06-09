BEPRO Network Tops 1-Day Volume of $870,844.00 (BEPRO)

BEPRO Network (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded 12% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. BEPRO Network has a total market cap of $8.01 million and approximately $870,844.00 worth of BEPRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BEPRO Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BEPRO Network has traded down 23.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00069046 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004131 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00025616 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $338.26 or 0.00926216 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,316.46 or 0.09081102 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00049906 BTC.

BEPRO Network Profile

BEPRO Network (CRYPTO:BEPRO) is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2019. BEPRO Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 coins. BEPRO Network’s official Twitter account is @bepronet

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

BEPRO Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BEPRO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BEPRO Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BEPRO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

