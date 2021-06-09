Berman Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 337 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 271.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 80,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 139.0% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 17,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 10,263 shares during the period. Aravt Global LLC increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Aravt Global LLC now owns 344,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,427,000 after buying an additional 5,446 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 139.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 58,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after buying an additional 33,999 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,181,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,433,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $1,023,165.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 13,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.77 per share, for a total transaction of $997,603.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BKI. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Black Knight to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Black Knight presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.31.

Shares of NYSE BKI opened at $72.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.36. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.71. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $97.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $349.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.04 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

