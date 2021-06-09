Berman Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 724 Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 724 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,611,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,292,000 after purchasing an additional 225,566 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,604,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,827,000 after buying an additional 280,397 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 846,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,773,000 after buying an additional 47,892 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $17,360,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 464,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,174,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $47.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.36. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.11 and a 12-month high of $48.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.17.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $133.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.78 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 10.92%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 61.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.13%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

