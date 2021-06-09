Berman Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 254.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zynga were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Zynga in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zynga during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynga during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynga during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zynga during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Zynga news, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 24,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $247,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,023,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,557,473.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 30,479 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $304,485.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,655.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 397,479 shares of company stock valued at $4,118,057. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Zynga stock opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.55. Zynga Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.77 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of -30.59, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.10.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.82 million. On average, analysts predict that Zynga Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZNGA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Zynga in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zynga presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.38.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

