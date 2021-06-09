Berman Capital Advisors LLC Has $32,000 Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 224.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Shares of STLD stock opened at $66.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $66.73. The company has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.46.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 7.51%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 24,340 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,334,075.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 137,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,538,348.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 71,625 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $4,659,206.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 955,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,125,417.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 294,085 shares of company stock valued at $18,528,260 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.78.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.