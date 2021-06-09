BetterBetting Price Tops $0.82 on Major Exchanges (BETR)

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded up 11,349% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. In the last seven days, BetterBetting has traded 43,024.5% higher against the dollar. One BetterBetting coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001373 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BetterBetting has a total market capitalization of $232.69 million and approximately $333,228.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00069512 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004226 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00026310 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $309.67 or 0.00944951 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,069.88 or 0.09367522 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00050275 BTC.

About BetterBetting

BETR is a coin. It was first traded on December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 coins and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 coins. BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BetterBetting is www.betterbetting.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BetterBetting is a decentralized sports betting marketplace that uses the BETR token as its betting currency. BetterBetting aims to establish truly decentralised online sports betting. “

Buying and Selling BetterBetting

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BetterBetting should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BetterBetting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

