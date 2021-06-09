Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Purchased by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 396.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BYND. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,678,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter valued at $501,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,322,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Charles Muth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.28, for a total value of $686,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,297.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $4,001,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,884. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,262 shares of company stock valued at $14,920,050 over the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BYND opened at $152.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 18.12 and a quick ratio of 16.13. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.86 and a 52-week high of $221.00.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $108.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.37.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

