B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.05 billion-2.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.06 billion.

Shares of NYSE BGS traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.62. 2,466,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,765,299. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.41. B&G Foods has a one year low of $20.63 and a one year high of $47.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.07.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.88 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that B&G Foods will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.07%.

BGS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded B&G Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. B&G Foods currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.50.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

