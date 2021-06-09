BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $46.40 million-46.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $45.67 million.

Shares of BigCommerce stock traded down $1.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.24. The company had a trading volume of 837,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,427. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -57.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.66. BigCommerce has a fifty-two week low of $42.17 and a fifty-two week high of $162.50.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 25.37% and a negative return on equity of 52.31%. The business had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.18 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that BigCommerce will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BIGC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.53.

In other news, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 23,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $1,433,585.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,734 shares in the company, valued at $5,106,070.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.27, for a total transaction of $542,700.00. Insiders sold 347,026 shares of company stock valued at $20,337,373 over the last quarter. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

