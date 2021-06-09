BigSur Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,650 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

BigSur Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,726 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,650 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 1.4% of BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Park Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL stock opened at $126.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.50. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.00 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. New Street Research cut Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.87.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

