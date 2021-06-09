Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $241.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) will report sales of $241.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bio-Techne’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $248.20 million and the lowest is $225.73 million. Bio-Techne posted sales of $175.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bio-Techne will report full-year sales of $908.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $878.26 million to $920.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $987.13 million to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bio-Techne.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $243.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.57 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TECH shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stephens upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.40.

In other Bio-Techne news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.00, for a total value of $358,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,864. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 9,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.93, for a total transaction of $4,194,828.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,050,002.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TECH traded up $4.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $429.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,598. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $413.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bio-Techne has a 1-year low of $228.66 and a 1-year high of $444.83. The company has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 93.70, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.16%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

