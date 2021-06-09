Biogen Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $18.40 Per Share (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Biogen in a report released on Monday, June 7th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $18.40 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $18.36. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2022 earnings at $22.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $25.20 EPS.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Biogen from $343.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Biogen from $305.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair upgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $357.34.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $395.37 on Wednesday. Biogen has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $468.55. The stock has a market cap of $59.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.42.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.14 EPS. Biogen’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

