Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Lifted to “Neutral” at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $440.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $200.00.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BIIB. Bank of America upgraded shares of Biogen from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen upgraded shares of Biogen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Biogen from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $357.34.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $395.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.42. Biogen has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 18.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 85.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

