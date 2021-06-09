Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Upgraded to Outperform at William Blair

William Blair upgraded shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $305.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Biogen from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen upgraded Biogen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $357.34.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $395.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.42. The company has a market capitalization of $59.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $468.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Biogen will post 18.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Biogen by 5.9% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,688,122,000 after purchasing an additional 936,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Biogen by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,502,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,777,361,000 after acquiring an additional 83,027 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 10.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,110,340,000 after acquiring an additional 370,371 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,796,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $780,818,000 after purchasing an additional 37,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 23,953.3% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

