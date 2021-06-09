Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Shares Gap Down to $18.86

Biomea Fusion Inc (NASDAQ:BMEA)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.86, but opened at $18.35. Biomea Fusion shares last traded at $18.76, with a volume of 941 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BMEA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

About Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA)

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of MENIN, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

