Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$3.64. Birchcliff Energy shares last traded at C$3.59, with a volume of 610,061 shares trading hands.

BIR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC decreased their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight Capital raised their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$3.25 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Birchcliff Energy to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.18.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$955.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.50.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$185.61 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Birchcliff Energy Ltd. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile (TSE:BIR)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

