Bitcoin Diamond Market Capitalization Tops $658.62 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded up 30.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for about $3.53 or 0.00009562 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 28.7% against the dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $658.62 million and $179.72 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Stratis (STRAX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004108 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001064 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00046966 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00047924 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000087 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.