Bitradio Trading Up 5.6% Over Last 7 Days (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Bitradio has a total market capitalization of $59,592.61 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitradio coin can currently be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bitradio has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00009083 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003759 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00013220 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $212.65 or 0.00575732 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio Profile

Bitradio (CRYPTO:BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,092,553 coins and its circulating supply is 10,092,549 coins. Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitradio

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

