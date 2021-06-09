BITTO (BITTO) Price Tops $0.14 on Exchanges

BITTO (CURRENCY:BITTO) traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 9th. One BITTO coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000375 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BITTO has a total market capitalization of $416,594.88 and approximately $64,206.00 worth of BITTO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BITTO has traded 25% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.20 or 0.00120932 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000110 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002059 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $305.70 or 0.00836381 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004345 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About BITTO

BITTO (BITTO) is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. BITTO’s total supply is 17,709,627 coins and its circulating supply is 3,036,861 coins. BITTO’s official website is www.bittoexchange.com . BITTO’s official Twitter account is @BittoExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . BITTO’s official message board is medium.com/@bittoexchange . The Reddit community for BITTO is https://reddit.com/r/bittoexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BITTO is a crypto financial platform. It provides the users with a set of investment tools, which allows them to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them through the BITTO Trading Exchange or to access crypto banking features by using the BITTO Banking System. In addition, a lending platform is available at BITTO for the users who wish to perform P2P (Peer to Peer) lending contracts. The BITTO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the official digital asset of BITTO and it will primarily serve the users as a medium to exchange value within the community. “

BITTO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITTO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITTO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITTO using one of the exchanges listed above.

