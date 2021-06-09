BlackRock Inc. Buys 334,106 Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,419,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 334,106 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 13.05% of EVERTEC worth $350,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EVTC. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in EVERTEC in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in EVERTEC by 351.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in EVERTEC by 45.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in EVERTEC in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVTC stock opened at $43.58 on Wednesday. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $44.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 47.06%. Equities research analysts anticipate that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EVERTEC from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. EVERTEC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.14.

In related news, COO Philip E. Steurer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $1,199,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,791.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 11,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $412,180.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 325,991 shares in the company, valued at $12,104,045.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,545 shares of company stock worth $2,575,707 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

