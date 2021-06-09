BlackRock Inc. Buys 376,614 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,780,005 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376,614 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.10% of Kirby worth $348,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Kirby by 0.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 108,884 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Simmons Bank increased its stake in Kirby by 25.3% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 8,555 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Kirby by 0.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 95,405 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in Kirby by 15.7% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 60,054 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 8,165 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Kirby by 96.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 539,073 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,495,000 after acquiring an additional 264,837 shares during the period. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $40,074.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Waterman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $1,652,750.00. Insiders have sold 30,107 shares of company stock worth $2,003,354 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. G.Research cut shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Gabelli reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kirby in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.25.

Shares of Kirby stock opened at $67.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 56.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.47. Kirby Co. has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $70.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.43.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). Kirby had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $496.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Kirby’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

