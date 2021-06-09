BlackRock Inc. Buys 503,631 Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 3.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,915,203 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 503,631 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Knowles worth $332,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Knowles by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 209,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Knowles in the 1st quarter valued at about $404,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Knowles in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,915,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Knowles by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 563,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,784,000 after purchasing an additional 24,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 26,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 10,769 shares during the period. 99.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on KN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Knowles from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Knowles in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

In other news, Director Keith Barnes sold 6,725 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $136,383.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,428.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO John S. Anderson sold 34,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $734,074.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 136,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 85,287 shares of company stock worth $1,807,983 over the last 90 days. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Knowles stock opened at $20.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.65. Knowles Co. has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $22.11.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Knowles had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Knowles Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

