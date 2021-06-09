BlackRock Inc. Has $318.51 Million Stock Holdings in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,312,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 929,882 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of New Residential Investment worth $318,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in New Residential Investment by 389.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 787.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in New Residential Investment by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.39% of the company’s stock.

In other New Residential Investment news, CEO Michael Nierenberg acquired 100,000 shares of New Residential Investment stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $1,010,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 357,028 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,982.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NRZ opened at $11.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.61. New Residential Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $11.48.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 48.05% and a return on equity of 12.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 54.79%.

NRZ has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Jonestrading restated a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.46.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

