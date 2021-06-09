BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,425,980 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 203,530 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 16.09% of Century Communities worth $327,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Century Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $322,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Century Communities by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Century Communities by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Century Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $1,998,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,115,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCS opened at $79.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.96. Century Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $83.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.48. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.95 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 22.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.65%.

In other Century Communities news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $3,740,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,320,978.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Century Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Century Communities from $77.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.67.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

