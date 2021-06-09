BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Holdings Decreased by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLK. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 24,840.7% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,703,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,486 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $1,515,316,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,819,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,755,598,000 after buying an additional 611,071 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 225.6% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 631,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $455,818,000 after purchasing an additional 437,700 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $155,021,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLK. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $886.08.

BlackRock stock traded down $6.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $878.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The company has a market capitalization of $133.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $833.87. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $515.72 and a 52-week high of $890.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.60 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total value of $1,401,614.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

