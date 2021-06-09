BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $894.98

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $894.98 and last traded at $886.82, with a volume of 442 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $886.85.

BLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $886.08.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $833.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $134.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 31.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

In related news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total value of $485,028.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 428.6% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 60.0% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Company Profile (NYSE:BLK)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

