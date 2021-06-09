Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Sets New 52-Week High at $33.11

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.11 and last traded at $33.11, with a volume of 37067 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.66.

BXMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.57.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 39.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.71%.

In related news, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $26,150.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,695 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,035.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $59,539.68. Following the sale, the president now owns 91,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,586.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,348 shares of company stock valued at $268,656. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,345,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,787,000 after acquiring an additional 61,244 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,176,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 1,571,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,262,000 after acquiring an additional 171,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,507,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,492,000 after acquiring an additional 32,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 744,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,095,000 after acquiring an additional 15,088 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

