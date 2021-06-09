Blockchain Certified Data Token Tops 24 Hour Volume of $366,348.00 (BCDT)

Blockchain Certified Data Token (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 9th. Blockchain Certified Data Token has a market cap of $6.72 million and $366,348.00 worth of Blockchain Certified Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockchain Certified Data Token coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000483 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Blockchain Certified Data Token has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00069270 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004144 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00025727 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $337.06 or 0.00922081 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,313.84 or 0.09065496 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00050127 BTC.

Blockchain Certified Data Token Profile

Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,022,844 coins. The official website for Blockchain Certified Data Token is www.bcdiploma.com . Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

