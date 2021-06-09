Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) to report sales of $1.04 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.05 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03 billion. Bloomin’ Brands reported sales of $578.46 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 79.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full-year sales of $4.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $4.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.19 billion to $4.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bloomin’ Brands.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $987.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.62 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a negative return on equity of 17.90%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Bloomin’ Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.82.

NASDAQ:BLMN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.05. 4,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,017,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.66. Bloomin’ Brands has a twelve month low of $9.36 and a twelve month high of $32.81.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, COO Gregg Scarlett sold 135,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $4,177,098.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,003,257.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLMN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 6,584.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,843,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,915,000 after buying an additional 2,800,896 shares during the period. Tremblant Capital Group purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter worth about $68,690,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter worth about $63,058,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 137.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,309,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,856,000 after buying an additional 1,337,596 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $20,071,000.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.