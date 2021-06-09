BMO Capital Markets Upgrades Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) to Outperform

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) was upgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $68.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock, up from their previous target price of $63.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 15.02% from the stock’s previous close.

ARES has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.71.

Shares of ARES stock opened at $59.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.69. Ares Management has a 12-month low of $36.56 and a 12-month high of $59.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $411.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.80 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 10.03%. Analysts expect that Ares Management will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 126,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $6,925,105.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael R. Mcferran sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $5,523,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARES. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,541,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Ares Management by 6,134.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 968,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,280,000 after purchasing an additional 953,229 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Ares Management by 14.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,832,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $158,678,000 after purchasing an additional 367,410 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Ares Management by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,165,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $101,897,000 after purchasing an additional 354,435 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Ares Management in the first quarter valued at about $14,924,000. 43.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

