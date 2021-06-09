BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 7,857 Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 79.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,857 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 75.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXRT stock opened at $56.21 on Wednesday. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.37 and a fifty-two week high of $56.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.92 and a beta of 0.96.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 4.48%. Research analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.341 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is currently 55.47%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NXRT. Raymond James upped their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, insider Brian Mitts sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $50,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,908,870.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $152,340 in the last 90 days. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

