BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Holdings in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 147.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,615 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,871 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NBTB. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Matthew K. Durkee sold 7,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $307,678.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NBTB opened at $39.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $42.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.70.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $116.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.78 million. On average, research analysts expect that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

