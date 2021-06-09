BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Cuts Holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 31.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,574 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 46,046 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 12,383 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,075 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 33.4% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 18,124 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

MBT opened at $9.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $9.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $18.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.77 by $1.95. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 159.27%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

About Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value added services through wireless and fixed lines; financial services; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

