BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Cuts Stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 31.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,574 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 46,046 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MBT. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 12,383 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:MBT opened at $9.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.69. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $9.81.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $18.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $16.77 by $1.95. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 159.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

About Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value added services through wireless and fixed lines; financial services; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

