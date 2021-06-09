BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Position in At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) by 68.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,136 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in At Home Group were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of At Home Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,166,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of At Home Group during the 4th quarter valued at $501,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of At Home Group during the 1st quarter valued at $465,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of At Home Group by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 106,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 43,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of At Home Group by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 531,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,221,000 after purchasing an additional 304,361 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HOME. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised At Home Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on At Home Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. At Home Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.94.

Shares of At Home Group stock opened at $37.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. At Home Group Inc. has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $38.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.13.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.74 million. At Home Group had a return on equity of 66.86% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 183.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that At Home Group Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Peter Sg Corsa sold 1,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total transaction of $48,598.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,905 shares in the company, valued at $423,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chad C. Stauffer sold 26,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $807,810.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,140 shares of company stock worth $2,836,856. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

