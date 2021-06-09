BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Position in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) by 54.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,542 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,565 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.06% of Enova International worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Enova International by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Enova International by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 159,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 47,678 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Enova International during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Enova International by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enova International during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENVA shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Enova International from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Enova International in a report on Monday, April 19th.

In other news, CEO David Fisher sold 27,951 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $999,807.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 529,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,928,053.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $50,050.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 89,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,127,705. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,341 shares of company stock valued at $1,575,335. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENVA opened at $37.60 on Wednesday. Enova International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.29 and a 52 week high of $41.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.39. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.84.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.05. Enova International had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 45.70%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enova International, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; income share agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

