BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $850,000 Position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,441 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Novanta were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NOVT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Novanta by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Novanta by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,031,000 after acquiring an additional 7,198 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in Novanta by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 95,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,284,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Novanta by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 22,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 5,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Novanta alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NOVT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

In related news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,704 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total value of $503,818.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 158,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,518,091.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total value of $1,032,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,456,339.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,776 shares of company stock worth $4,066,677. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NOVT opened at $138.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.63. Novanta Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.53 and a 1 year high of $146.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 112.59 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.16.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $162.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.28 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 7.34%. Novanta’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.