BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Lowers Position in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its holdings in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,254 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,102 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.05% of Great Western Bancorp worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the first quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the first quarter worth $50,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 39.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Great Western Bancorp alerts:

In other news, insider Andrew James Pederson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $38,568.00. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of GWB opened at $34.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.74. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $35.10. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.32.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.32. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 22.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.50%.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Great Western Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Western Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.