BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 27,480 Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) by 216.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,480 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.07% of IMAX worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IMAX. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in IMAX by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in IMAX by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,307,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,043 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in IMAX during the 1st quarter valued at $2,344,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in IMAX during the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new position in IMAX during the 1st quarter valued at $559,000. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other IMAX news, SVP Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,126. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Welton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total transaction of $113,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,067.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $23.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.35. IMAX Co. has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $25.05.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05. IMAX had a negative net margin of 77.57% and a negative return on equity of 25.42%. Equities research analysts expect that IMAX Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IMAX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of IMAX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.60 to $18.60 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. IMAX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.01.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; digital projection systems; a digital theater control systems; and a digital audio systems.

