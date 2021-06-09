BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stock Position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 41.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,014 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALEX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,638,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,477,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,190,000 after acquiring an additional 688,932 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,228,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 630,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,827,000 after acquiring an additional 282,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 14.2% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 2,085,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,019,000 after acquiring an additional 258,802 shares in the last quarter. 82.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ALEX opened at $20.14 on Wednesday. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $20.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,014.00 and a beta of 1.40.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.12. Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 0.89%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is presently 78.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

