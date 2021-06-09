BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 5,340 Shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its stake in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 13.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,340 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SATS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in EchoStar during the 4th quarter worth about $14,593,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 670.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 619,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,126,000 after purchasing an additional 539,114 shares during the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of EchoStar in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,215,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 931,416 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,737,000 after purchasing an additional 254,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Washington CORP bought a new position in shares of EchoStar in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,564,000. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SATS stock opened at $26.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.36. EchoStar Co. has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $34.87.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $482.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.90 million. EchoStar had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 0.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EchoStar Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SATS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of EchoStar from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of EchoStar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses; broadband network technologies; managed services; equipment, hardware, and communication solutions, as well as satellite services to service providers and enterprise customers; and designs, provides, and installs gateways and terminal equipment.

