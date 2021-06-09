Bob D. Brown Sells 10,000 Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Stock

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) EVP Bob D. Brown sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,061. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:DRNA opened at $32.98 on Wednesday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $33.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.69.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 67.58% and a negative return on equity of 82.91%. The business had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRNA. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,591,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $27,739,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1,454.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,905,000 after buying an additional 801,509 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $15,058,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $13,451,000. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

DRNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.29.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.